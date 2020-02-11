Mehrauli Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Mehrauli (Mahrauli ) (महरौली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Delhi region and South district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Haryana. Mehrauli is part of 7. South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.6%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,03,623 eligible electors, of which 1,13,515 were male, 90,100 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mehrauli in 2020 is 793.73.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Mehrauli, there are a total of 2887 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,81,393 eligible electors, of which 1,03,227 were male, 78,062 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,56,039 eligible electors, of which 88,038 were male, 67,896 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,44,263 eligible electors, of which 80,732 were male, 63,446 female.

The number of service voters in Mehrauli in 2015 was 88. In 2013, there were 103 and in 2008 there were 85.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Naresh Yadav of AAP won in this seat by defeating Sarita Chaudhary of BJP by a margin of 16,951 votes which was 14.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 51.06% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Narinder Singh Sejwal of AAP by a margin of 4,564 votes which was 4.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.72% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Dr Yoganand Shastri of INC won in this seat defeating Sher Singh Dagar of BJP by a margin of 1,108 votes which was 1.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.83% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 45. Mehrauli Assembly segment of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 6 contestants. In 2013, 8 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 13 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Mehrauli are: Kamal Singh (BSP), Kusum Khatri (BJP), Naresh Yadav (AAP), AA Mahender Chaudhary (INC), DK Chopra (AIFB), Jai Singh Ujjain (SI).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.53%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 62.76%, while it was 62.06% in 2013. In 2008, 45.92% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -6.23%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 180 polling stations in 45. Mehrauli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 161. In 2013 there were 162 polling stations and in 2008, there were 148.

Extent:

45. Mehrauli constituency comprises of the following areas of South district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 55 (Part) Rajokri (Census Town) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 56 (Part) EB No. 42-129& Special EB 2101-2102 and 3601-3603 Kusum Pur Village. Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 57 (Part) Ward No. 57 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 59 (Part) EB No. 1-4 and 71-93. 3 municipal wards (Lado Sarai, Mehrauli, Vasant Kunj) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Haryana.

The total area covered by Mehrauli is 41.03 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110016, 110017, 110030, 110037, 110038, 110057, 110067, 110070

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Mehrauli is: 28°33'54.4"N 77°10'17.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Mehrauli results.

