Mehrauli Killing: Delhi Court Extends Custody of Poonawala by 14 Days; Accused to be Given Warm Clothes

In the latest development to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Delhi’s Saket court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala by a further 14 days.

As per ANI, the court has also directed the authorities to provide him with warm clothes. Aaftab has also demanded some books on law from the authorities for the purpose of studying.

Earlier, Poonawala had requested the Tihar jail authorities to provide novels and literature books for him to read. Aaftab spent time plotting chess moves, often in solitary confinement and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates, reported news agency ANI quoting jail authorities.

“The vicious Aaftab is fond of chess and he prepares different strategies and plays the board from both ends," sources told ANI, adding that he is a “good player, in this game of checkmate".

A senior officer of the Delhi Police who was taking notes of Aaftab’s calculated moves during the course of the investigation told ANI, “sometimes it seems that the investigating officer is not us but the accused Aaftab, at whose behest the Delhi Police department is going places, and it is evident in the way the police has got entangled in his already woven story,”

28-year-old Aaftab is accused of killing and dismembering Shraddha’s body, storing the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before disposing of them, and is currently in the custody of Delhi Police which is putting together the pieces of the murder.

Aaftab confessed to committing the crime narco-analysis test in December last year. Poonawala reportedly told doctors that he killed Walkar in a ‘fit of rage’ when she threatened to leave him for good.

Meanwhile, hair and bone samples, recovered during searches from forest areas of Delhi NCR including Gurgaon and Mehrauli, and sent for DNA mitochondrial profiling by police were confirmed to be of Shraddha Walkar on January 4.

“On Wednesday, we received the result of the examination. One piece of bone and bunch of hair purported to be of deceased have matched with that of her father and brother which establishes the identity of the bone and hair to be that of Shraddha Walkar," he said.

The bones will now be sent for autopsy which will be conducted by a medical board at the AIIMS, he added.

