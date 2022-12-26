Shraddha Walkar, Aaftab Poonawala Heard Having Heated Argument in New Audio Clip Accessed by Police

In a fresh development with the Mehrauli murder case, the Delhi police have recovered an audio clip of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala and his live-in partner Sharddha Walkar having a heated argument.

Police reportedly got hold of the audio recording of a purported heated argument between Walkar and Poonawala while investigating the murder case.

In the audio clip, the duo can be heard fighting and Aaftab can be heard abusing, news agency IANS reported quoting sources.

The accused, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, was taken to the CFSL to record his voice sample today. Sources said that forensic experts will then match the voice sample with the newly procured audio clip to make fresh breakthroughs in the case.

Further details are awaited.

On Friday, Saket court had extended the judicial custody of Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, by another 14 days.

The court also approved Delhi Police’s request to obtain his voice sample in connection with the probe.

On December 22, the Delhi Police filed a request at the court seeking permission to record Poonawala’s voice since he is accused of killing Shraddha Walkar.

Shraddha and Aaftab met through the dating app ‘Bumble’ in 2018. They came to Delhi on May 8 before shifting to Chattarpur area on May 15.

Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha on May 18, chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped them at various places over a period of 18 days.

(With inputs from agencies)

