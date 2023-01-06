CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Mehrauli Murder: Delhi Court Extends Poonawala's Judicial Custody by 4 Days
1-MIN READ

Mehrauli Murder: Delhi Court Extends Poonawala's Judicial Custody by 4 Days

PTI

Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 17:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Poonawala was produced before the court through video conference.

A court here on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body, by four days.

“I am giving four days judicial custody. Accused will be produced before me physically on January 10," Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla said.

Earlier on December 23, a court had remanded Poonawala in judicial custody for 14 days.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
