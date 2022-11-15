Mehrauli Murder: 'We Demand Death Penalty for Aaftab', Says Shraddha's Father, Suspects 'Love Jihad'

After the grisly murder of his daughter where she was chopped to pieces after being strangled to death by her live-in partner, Shraddha Walker’s father has demanded a death penalty for the accused, Aaftab Poonawala and suspected a “love jihad" angle behind the incident.

Vikas Walker, father of the 26-year-old who had shifted to Delhi from Maharashtra along with Aaftab, told ANI, “We demand death penalty for Aaftab. I am confident that further investigation on Delhi Police is progressing in the right direction."

“I suspected a love jihad angle…I was never in touch with Aftab. I filed the first complaint in Vasai," he said.

“Shraddha was close to her uncle, didn’t talk to me much," Walker added.

Aaftab, 29, is reportedly a food blogger who earlier worked in a call centre in Mumbai. He had met Walker on a dating app in Mumbai and the two had later eloped to Delhi as her family was against their relationship. They lived together in Mehrauli. The accused allegedly strangled Walker after a fight on May 18, chopped her body into 35 pieces and stored them in a refrigerator for almost three weeks before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was caught on Saturday on the basis of the deceased’s father’s complaint and has been sent to police remand for five days, the police said on Monday.

Shraddha’s family was aware of her whereabouts through social media platforms but when they noticed that the updates had stopped, her father visited Delhi to check in on her. However, when he was unable to establish contact with her, he lodged a police complaint.

The police, acting on a tip-off, arrested Aaftab who allegedly confessed that he killed Shraddha as she was pressuring him to marry her. He said the two would often fight over the issue and when things got out of hand, he killed her in May.

(With agency inputs)

