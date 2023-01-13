Fugitive Mehul Choksi Bribed Antigua Officials to Delay His Extradition to India, Says Report

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, one of India’s most wanted financial criminals, after his failed effort to flee from Antigua to Cuba, has been buying protection in the Caribbean island nation by bribing a string of officials, according to investigations conducted by Kenneth Rijock, a renowned financial crimes investigator.

The shocking revelations were made in Rijock’s news article on Blogger, where the investigator wrote that although an Antiguan court ordered Choksi extradited India, “corrupt government officials, judges and law enforcement agents in Antigua have successfully delayed the proceeding, but only after the illicit receipt of substantial bribes."

Rijock said that Choksi has been scheming to illegally extend the court process in Antigua and interfering with Interpol’s efforts to detain him for extradition to India by paying bribes to senior government officials, including senior Antigua police official, Adonis Henry.

He has also “corruptly influenced" Antigua magistrate Conliffe Clarke, through illegal payments, “made purely for dilatory purposes, to indefinitely delay his pending extradition."

“Clarke and Henry reportedly conspired together to interfere with Interpol’s efforts to detain him for extradition to face the music in India," Rijock wrote.

The investigator further said that multiple witnesses report that Choksi and Inspector Henry have been meeting at least three times a day at Al Porto, a Jolly Harbor restaurant reportedly owned by Choksi.

Rijock said that his sources confirmed that Clarke and Henry conspired together to interfere with Interpol’s efforts to detain him for extradition to India.

Rijock’s article, supported by various facts, describes how the diamond merchant failed to flee from Antigua to Cuba and then fabricated a kidnapping scenario.

According to the investigator, Choksi intended to flee from Antigua to Cuba to avoid extradition since Cuba and India do not have an extradition treaty. “Choksi allegedly was dropped off on a coast of Dominica (in May 2021) after he failed to pay the crew of a vessel that was taking him to Cuba, forcing him to pay bribes to Dominican officials to dismiss illegal entry charges there," he wrote.

About Mehul Choksi

Choksi, a billionaire due to fraudulent consumer business practices, and major bank fraud, has avoided Indian justice for several years, after he obtained a Citizenship by Investment (CIP/CBI) passport in Antigua, notwithstanding an outstanding Interpol Red Notice seeking his arrest.

Interpol has issued a Red notice against the fugitive who had been involved in the Punjab National Bank Scam in India before fleeing the country in 2018.

A Red Notice is a request to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition. It is issued by the General Secretariat at the request of a member country or an international tribunal based on a valid national arrest warrant and it is not an international arrest warrant.

PNB has alleged that two of its employees had “fraudulently" issued LoUs and transmitted SWIFT instructions to the overseas branches of Indian Banks. This was done to raise the buyer’s credit for the firm of a diamond merchant without making entries in the bank system.

The bank has alleged that one such fraudulent letter of undertaking (LoU) issuance took place on January 2018, the trail of which revealed the entire design.

(With inputs from ANI)

