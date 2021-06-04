Mehul Choksi Extradition, Dominica Court Adjourns Hearing; Indian Investigators to Take Part in US Clinical Trials on Covid-19 and Other Stories

Indian Investigators to Actively Take Part in US Clinical Trials on Covid-19, Announces Dr Anthony Fauci

Talking at an event organised by the US-India Strategic and Partnership forum on Thursday, America’s top infectious disease specialist Dr Anthony Fauci said his country is eager to involve Indian investigators in global clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 therapeutics. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has a long history of collaboration with its counterpart agencies in India, Dr Fauci said.

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate, Policy Stance — What to Expect

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to maintain status quo on benchmark interest rate in its second Monetary Policy Meet of this fiscal, scheduled on June 4. Experts believe the central bank will keep the policy rates unchanged and maintain accomodative stance on account of uncertainty over the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 and fears over inflation.

Mehul Choksi Extradition: Dominica Court Adjourns Hearing; Wife Wants to Appeal to the Queen for Help

Dominica High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on a habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of diamond trader Mehul Choksi, local media reported. Judge Bernie Stephenson will decide the next date of hearing after meeting both sides, Antigua News Room said.

BJP leader Narayan Rane Blames Maharashtra Government Over Maratha Quota Issue

BJP leader and MP Narayan Rane on Thursday said the Maharashtra government should immediately file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict striking down the Maratha quota. Speaking to reporters here, Rane alleged that the state government failed to present its side effectively in the apex court.

The Family Man 2: Fans Declare Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Akkineni Show ‘Masterpiece’

The Family Man season 2 has finally arrived and fans can’t keep calm. Ever since the first season of The Family Man ended, fans had been desperately waiting for the makers to announce the new season. On Thursday, fans were in for a huge surprise when Amazon Prime Video released the second season of the hit spy series almost four hours before the scheduled premiere.

The Search For Perfection: Google Apologises After ‘Kannada Ugliest Language’ Fiasco

Google issued an apology on Thursday after netizens slammed the search engine for showing Kannada as the “ugliest language in India". Karnataka Kannada and Culture minister Aravind Limbavali said the government will look into the matter and take action.

Doctor Couple in Telangana’s Peddapally Treats Covid-19 Patients for Rs 10, Sets Example in Crisis

A doctor couple is offering ideal health services to the people facing Coronavirus ordeal in the second wave of the pandemic. While the deadly infection has devastated the entire world and people are still grappling to fight it, this couple in Peddapally is setting an example. They serve the Covid-19 patients for almost no fees as they collect just a meager Rs 10 in return for their services.

