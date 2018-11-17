English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mehul Choksi May Come Back to India in Three Months if Deemed Medically Fit, Says Lawyer
Mehul Choksi, who had left India in January for medical treatment in the US, conveyed through his lawyer that he is not in a position to record his statement.
File photo of Mehul Choksi. (YouTube)
Loading...
Fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in a money-laundering probe in the $2-billion PNB fraud, may return to India in three months "if his condition gets better", his lawyer told a Mumbai court on Saturday.
Choksi, 59, who had left India in January for medical treatment in the US, conveyed through his lawyer Sanjay Abbot that he is not in a position to record his statement.
"There is one option and according to that, investigation can be done through video conferencing. Officer from India can go to Antigua in order to investigate him. The third option is, wait for three months and if his conditions improve, he will come back to record his statement," Abbot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Choksi, his nephew and diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and others are being probed under various criminal laws after the fraud came to light this year, following a complaint from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) that they allegedly cheated it to the tune of over Rs 13,000 crore, with the purported involvement of some of its employees.
Both Choksi and Modi are absconding since the case was registered by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Choksi, 59, who had left India in January for medical treatment in the US, conveyed through his lawyer Sanjay Abbot that he is not in a position to record his statement.
"There is one option and according to that, investigation can be done through video conferencing. Officer from India can go to Antigua in order to investigate him. The third option is, wait for three months and if his conditions improve, he will come back to record his statement," Abbot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Choksi, his nephew and diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and others are being probed under various criminal laws after the fraud came to light this year, following a complaint from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) that they allegedly cheated it to the tune of over Rs 13,000 crore, with the purported involvement of some of its employees.
Both Choksi and Modi are absconding since the case was registered by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brahmastra: Leaked Set Photos Show Alia Bhatt Miffed While Ranbir Kapoor is Busy on His Phone
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Latest Pic from Chooda Ceremony is All Things Love; See Here
- This Country Has the Least Number of Toilets in the World, and It's Not India
- 1st Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Superbike Worth Rs 51.81 Lakh Arrives in India
- Here's Everything About the Food Served at Deepika & Ranveer's Konkani-Sindhi Wedding
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...