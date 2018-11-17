Mehul Choksi May Come Back to India in Three Months if Deemed Medically Fit, Says Lawyer

Fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in a money-laundering probe in the $2-billion PNB fraud, may return to India in three months "if his condition gets better", his lawyer told a Mumbai court on Saturday.Choksi, 59, who had left India in January for medical treatment in the US, conveyed through his lawyer Sanjay Abbot that he is not in a position to record his statement."There is one option and according to that, investigation can be done through video conferencing. Officer from India can go to Antigua in order to investigate him. The third option is, wait for three months and if his conditions improve, he will come back to record his statement," Abbot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Choksi, his nephew and diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and others are being probed under various criminal laws after the fraud came to light this year, following a complaint from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) that they allegedly cheated it to the tune of over Rs 13,000 crore, with the purported involvement of some of its employees.Both Choksi and Modi are absconding since the case was registered by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).