Mehul Choksi Reaches Antigua, Island Govt Says Will Continue to Probe His Kidnapping Claims

The Antigua and Barbuda government on Thursday announced the Royal Police Force of the island will continue the investigation of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi claims of kidnapping. Choksi, 62, had landed in Antigua in the morning after he was given bail by Dominica High Court for seeking medical help from a neurologist based there.

After depositing bail money of EC Dollars 10,000, Choksi in a shirt and shorts flew back to Antigua in a chartered plane, Antigua News Room reported. Choksi returned to Antigua and Barbuda after 51 days of custody in neighbouring Dominica for illegal entry.

While seeking bail, Choksi had attached his medical reports, including CT scan, which showed “mildly worsening hematoma."

“My client Mehul Choksi has returned to his home in Antigua safely. He faced no issues while entering back in Antigua. He is receiving medical treatment and his family is feeling relieved however torture during kidnapping has caused a lot of psychological and physical harm. All well that ends well. After tasting success in Dominica, now the legal team is gearing up for a long drawn fight in Antigua,” Choksi’s lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said.

Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore bank fraud case in India, has gon missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen. He was detained in neighbouring island country of Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend. His lawyers alleged that he was abducted from Jolly Harbour in Antigua on May 23 by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.

(With PTI inputs)

