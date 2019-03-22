Mehul Choksi Submits Detailed Medical History Before Mumbai Court to Evade Extradition

Diamantaire Mehul Choksi, one of the accused in the Rs 13 000-crore Punjab National Bank scam, has moved a fresh application and additional submissions before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai.Choksi, through his advocates, told the PMLA judge M S Azmi that he is unable to travel and return to India given his medical condition and ailments.The businessman’s lawyers placed as many as 38 documents including medical reports, letters from doctors and several other documents as proof of his various ailments.The annexures submitted before the court include reports and copies of angiograms, ultrasound examinations, MRI of his brain, knee joints and spine, ultrasound examinations, blood reports, radiographs of his spine, X rays, consultation reports for cardiovascular problems among others.It also includes letters from a certain Dr Shyam C Shivdasani which states that the accused will not be able to get up and move around during the flight.A medical certificate has also been submitted from a doctor in Antigua which states: “Considering his medical condition, Choksi should be under continuous supervision in Antigua and should avoid travelling as his medical condition may deteriorate.”The businessman took Antiguan citizenship after fleeing from India when he was implicated in the scam. His nephew, the other accused in the scam, Nirav Modi has been put under arrest in London and will remain under custody till March 29.The PMLA court is currently hearing an application moved by Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking that both Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi be declared fugitive economic offenders. Choksi’s lawyer further submitted before the court that the issuance of non-bailable warrant against him is ‘bad in law’.He also submitted that the entire proceedings against the accused are ‘bad in law’ as an offence under PMLA is a non-cognisable one.The next hearing on the matter will take place on April 9.