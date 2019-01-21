English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fugitive Tycoon Mehul Choksi Surrenders Indian Passport in Antigua to 'Avoid Extradition'
Mehul Choksi, 59, has also submitted $177 with his passport (Z-3396732) to the Indian High Commission in Antigua.
File photo of Mehul Choksi.
New Delhi: Diamantaire and PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi has surrendered his Indian passport to Antigua, apparently to avoid extradition to India, where he is wanted for loan fraud.
Choksi, 59, has also submitted $177 with his passport (Z-3396732) to the Indian High Commission in Antigua. The move comes after the foreign ministry had said that the jeweller could not have dual citizenship.
He has now given his new address as Jolly Harbour Marks Antigua, officials said. Antigua is hearing India's case for the businessman's extradition.
Choksi, the chairman of the Gitanjali Group who has taken refuge in Antigua, is one of the prime accused in the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank fraud along with his nephew Nirav Modi.
The ED in October had attached both their assets in India and abroad worth Rs 218 crore. Both left India in the first week of January, weeks before the scam was reported to the CBI. The Interpol has issued a red corner notice (RCN) against Choksi after a request from the investigating agency.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
