Mehul Choksi's Bail Plea Rejected by Dominican Court in Extradition Case

A Dominican magistrate court on Thursday rejected the bail application of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, in connection with his illegal entry into the country.

Following the hearing, Choksi’s legal representation told the press that they will appeal to the upper court. “Will will move the upper court," said Vijay Aggarwal, Choksi’s lawyer.

The court heard the extradition case of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, who had allegedly fled there from Antigua and Barbuda last week, on Thursday, concluding the proceedings.

Choksi is said to have attended the hearing virtually from the hospital. Sources told CNN-News18 that the Dominica police carried the chargesheet to the court. Teams from Indian agencies were also present, they said, adding that seven lawyers represented Choksi in court.

Dominican Leader of Opposition Lennox Linton, who is in hot water for his alleged collusion with Choksi’s brother Chetan, was also present in court, sources said.

Top sources in the government told CNN-News18 that any concrete outcome is unlikely and the matter will drag to higher courts.

