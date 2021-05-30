Mehul Choksi's 'Romantic Trip With Girlfriend' to Dominica May Have Landed Him in Jail: Report

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne has said that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi might have taken his “girlfriend on a romantic trip" to Dominica and got caught, Antigua News Room reported on Sunday. Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore bank loan fraud case, was on Tuesday night (local time) detained in the Caribbean island nation for “illegal entry" after his mysterious disappearance from neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda.

He was apprehended after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued against him by Antigua and Barbuda. He was reported “missing" by his family members and lawyer Vijay Aggarwal after he went for dinner in his car in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday and didn’t return.

Earlier, purported pictures of 62-year-old Choksi surfaced in Dominica, which showed him with red swollen eye and bruises on his hands. Choksi has alleged that he was abducted from Jolly Harbour in Antigua and Barbuda by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and taken to Dominica.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly siphoning Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) using letters of undertaking. While Modi is in a London prison after being repeatedly denied bail and is contesting his extradition to India, Choksi took citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme before fleeing India in the first week of January 2018. The scam came to light subsequently. Both are facing a CBI probe.

