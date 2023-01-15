CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Member of Goldy Brar Gang Held in Himachal Pradesh by Punjab Police
1-MIN READ

Member of Goldy Brar Gang Held in Himachal Pradesh by Punjab Police

PTI

Last Updated: January 15, 2023, 14:55 IST

Chandigarh, India

The police apprehended an active member of the Goldy Brar gang. (Shutterstock)

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Inderpreet Singh alias Parry was facing several murder cases in Punjab and Haryana

The Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested an active member of the Goldy Brar gang from Himachal Pradesh.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Inderpreet Singh alias Parry was facing several murder cases in Punjab and Haryana.

“State Special Operations Cell @PunjabpoliceInd has arrested Inderpreet Singh @ Parry, operative of Gangster Goldy Brar from #HimachalPradesh,” said Yadav in a tweet.

He was involved in a dozen cases of murder & 307 IPC in #Punjab & #Haryana, including the killing of Pardeep Singh in Faridkot. He has been an active member of Goldy Brar Gang,” added Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:January 15, 2023, 14:55 IST
last updated:January 15, 2023, 14:55 IST
