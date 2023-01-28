CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » India » Member of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Held: Punjab Police
1-MIN READ

Member of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Held: Punjab Police

PTI

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 00:00 IST

New Delhi, India

According to a chargesheet filed by Punjab Police, Goldy Brar (left) had coordinated with Lawrence Bishnoi and others to execute the killing of Sidhu Moosewala (right) in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. (News18)

According to a chargesheet filed by Punjab Police, Goldy Brar (left) had coordinated with Lawrence Bishnoi and others to execute the killing of Sidhu Moosewala (right) in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. (News18)

Rajveer was facing charges of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, the official said.

An member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested by the anti-gangster task force of the Punjab police here, a top official said on Friday.

Rajveer was facing charges of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, the official said.

“In a major breakthrough, #AGTF team arrested Rajveer @ Ravi Rajgarh, operative of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Gangster Rajgarh had a criminal history with 10 FIRs registered related to Extortion, Murder & 307 IPC, Arms Act in Punjab," said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a tweet.

A 30 calibre China-made pistol and six cartridges have been recovered from him, he further said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:January 28, 2023, 00:00 IST
last updated:January 28, 2023, 00:00 IST
Read More