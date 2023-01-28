Member of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Held: Punjab Police

An member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested by the anti-gangster task force of the Punjab police here, a top official said on Friday.
Rajveer was facing charges of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, the official said.
“In a major breakthrough, #AGTF team arrested Rajveer @ Ravi Rajgarh, operative of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Gangster Rajgarh had a criminal history with 10 FIRs registered related to Extortion, Murder & 307 IPC, Arms Act in Punjab," said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a tweet.
A 30 calibre China-made pistol and six cartridges have been recovered from him, he further said.
