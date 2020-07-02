Member of Maharashtra's Covid-19 Task Force Tests Positive for Virus

A senior member of the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 task force has tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Thursday.

He had been admitted to hospital last week.

The task force of nine senior doctors was formed on April 13 in view of increasing number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state, especially in Mumbai.

It was asked to monitor the treatment protocol for COVID-19 patients and ICU procedures and help streamline the health services in the state in the face of the pandemic.