Member of Nihang Sikhs Surrenders Before Police In Singhu Lynching Case, Detained

Accused Nihang Sarabjit Singh has been detained after the brutal lynching of a Dalit man at a farmers’ protest site in Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border by a group of Nihang Sikhs, sources told News18.

Singh, who surrendered to the Haryana police, took full responsibility of the incident, sources said.

A man was lynched, his hand chopped off and the body bearing over 10 wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons tied to a barricade at a farmers’ protest site at Kundli. In a video clip on social media, some Nihangs are seen standing around the injured man with his severed left hand close to his head. The group is heard accusing him of desecrating a Sikh holy book.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Cheema Kalan village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. He was a labourer belonging to the Dalit community.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, said a group of Nihangs has claimed responsibility for the brutal killing after the man allegedly tried to desecrate the Sarbloh Granth.

Haryana Police had earlier said that by the time police personnel reached the spot, the person had died. When the police tried to take the body away, the people at the spot protested, an official statement said.

After some efforts, the body was brought to the Civil Hospital in Sonepat for post-mortem. An FIR was registered under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

NCSC Calls for Strict Action, BJP Condemns ‘Anarchists’

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes asked the Haryana Police to take strict action against those behind lynching the victim. NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla also sought a preliminary report from the Haryana Police within 24 hours. Sampla said the man identified as Lakhbir Singh belonged to the Scheduled Caste community.

Condemning the violence, Sampla said the NCSC has sought a preliminary report from the Haryana Police within 24 hours. He also asked the Haryana police to take strict action in the incident.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also hit out at farmer leaders over the incident, saying “anarchists" behind these protests need to be exposed as they are doing a great disservice to the nation.

Taking on farmer union leader Rakesh Tikait and political activist Yogendra Yadav, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya in a tweet said had Tikait not justified mob lynching in Lakhimpur, with Yadav, sitting next to him, maintaining sanctimonious silence, “the gory murder of a youth at Kundali border would not have happened. Anarchists behind these protests in the name of famers need to be exposed".

Strongly condemning the incident, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said it is a ghastly murder. And this is not the job of the farmers, who will give their life to other citizens.

With inputs from PTI.

