Members Of BJP Wing Stage Protest Outside Saibaba Temple

Shirdi: Members of the BJP’s spiritual front staged a protest outside the Saibaba Temple here in Maharashtra in support of their demand to reopen places of worship in the state. The members of the front, which included sages and mahants, insisted on entering the famous temple in Ahmednagar district, but they were not allowed to do so.

The police detained around 10 people, including Acharya Tushar Bhosale, head of BJP’s state spiritual front, and later released them. “We detained around 10 people who were staging protest outside the temple and later released them,” said a senior officer of the Ahmednagar police.

Bhosale, before being detained by the police, said they staged a sit-in outside the temple to press for their demand that 10 sadhus and saints, who had come across the state, be allowed inside the shrine. Temple authorities declined to accept the demand citing restrictions on gatherings imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the protesters continued their sit-in outside the temple.

