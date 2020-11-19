Members of Local Gang Attack Police During Raid in Bhopal, Several Cops Hurt; 1 Held

About a dozen policemen were hurt after armed members of a gang attacked the men in uniform who had gone to a locality in Bhopal to arrest the miscreants on Thursday.

Hours later, one of the accused involved in the assault was arrested, while two others were at large till reports last came in.

A police team had come on Thursday from Khurai in Sagar district to nab some miscreants who were named in a case of robbery. The team went to the den of the local Irani gang along with local police.

Police said two criminals of the local Aman Colony had gone to Khurai in Sagar on November 9 and 10 and looted jewellery from a shop. Footage from CCTV cameras revealed the men criminals were residents of ‘Iradi dera’ in Bhopal, following which a team of Sagar police landed in Bhopal. The Sagar police personnel were accompanied by men from Chhola and Nishatpura police stations.

As two suspects were from Aman Colony, locals gathered on the spot and attacked the policemen with chilli powder and stones. Outnumbered by locals, the police had to fire shots in air in defence.

Meanwhile, DIG (Bhopal) Irshad Wali said no policemen suffered injuries during the raid and claimed that reports of shots being fired in the air were yet to be confirmed. There was no law and order crisis either, Wali added.

One of the accused has been arrested, said Wali, adding those obstructing to police’s work have also been booked in a separate case.