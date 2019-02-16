English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Members of Right-wing Outfit Protest Near Lahore-bound Indo-Pak Bus, Demand Scrapping of Service
Led by Shiv Sena (Hindustan) state president Manish Sood, the activists held the protest at Sugar Mill Chowk on national highway 1 when the Delhi-Lahore Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) bus was crossing the route.
File pic of India-Pak Bus
Phagwara: Demanding scrapping of Indo-Pak bus service in the wake of Pulwama terror attack, members of a right-wing outfit staged protest by waving their black jackets and T-shirts at a Lahore-bound 'Sada-e-Sarhad' bus on Saturday after their black flags were taken way by police.
Led by Shiv Sena (Hindustan) state president Manish Sood, the activists held the protest at Sugar Mill Chowk on national highway 1 when the Delhi-Lahore Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) bus was crossing the route.
Sood said they wanted to show black flags but the police had taken those way.
"Left with no other alternative, we removed our black jackets/T- shirts and waved these to protest, Sood said, and declared that they will show black flags daily to the bus till the Indo-Pak bus service is cancelled.
We will block the passage of the bus in case our demand to terminate the Indo-Pakistan bus service is not heeded, he warned.
Sood also demanded that diplomatic ties with Pakistan be snapped.
