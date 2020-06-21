INDIA

1-MIN READ

Members of Transgender Community Take Part in Online Yoga Session in Indore

Image for representation.

Transgenders from places like Indore, Bhopal (in Madhya Pradesh), Pune, Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Bengaluru performed different yoga asanas while joining the session.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 21, 2020, 5:03 PM IST
Nearly 35 members of the transgender community joined an online yoga session conducted from Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, and prayed to God for the eradication of COVID-19 from the world.

Transgenders from places like Indore, Bhopal (in Madhya Pradesh), Pune, Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Bengaluru performed different yoga asanas while joining the session, said city-based yoga trainer Krishnakant Mishra, who conducted the special session.

"The session lasted for about an hour and in the end, the participants prayed to God to eradicate coronavirus for the world," he said.

The participants adhered to the physical distancing guidelines while performing yoga, said Mishra, a clerk with the LIC, who in 2018 held a yoga session with 40 people at Hilsa, a mountainous region located at an altitude of 11,940 feet near Nepal-China border.

