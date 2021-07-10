Members Vaccinated With Even 1 Dose Won't Require RT-PCR to Enter Parliament in Monsoon Session

With just a week remaining for the monsoon session of the Parliament, a notification has been sent to all members stating that if they have received either their first or second dose of the vaccine, they would not be required to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test to enter the premises.

It was earlier being deliberated that the members and their kin be asked to provide a mandatory RT-PCR test before the session commenced, to avoid Covid spread, as some people had tested positive even after taking both jabs.

As per the communication accessed exclusively by CNN-News18, members have been informed that those who for any other reasons other than medical to have not taken the vaccine should do so at the earliest, at the facility set up at the Parliament, or any other facility where a free vaccine can be administered.

The reply to the parliament by the health ministry and ICMR advises that anyone who has not been able to get a single dose of vaccine should be made to undergo compulsory RT-PCR test at a gap not exceeding every two weeks. This rule would need to apply not only to members of Parliament, but to anybody who is entering the Parliament, as well.

It may be noted that more than 206 MPs in the Rajya Sabha have received both doses of the vaccine and only around six of them were unable to take a single dose of vaccine due to medical reasons. More than 450 members of the Lok Sabha have also received the vaccine.

The monsoon session of the Parliament will be underway starting 19 July till 13 August with all Covid protocols being ensured, including compulsory masking for all members. Members have also been advised to not gather or hold demonstrations in big numbers. No usage of the Central Hall other than by members and cutting down on the usage of papers for bills documents, along with social distancing, is also recommended.

The timing of the session will resume as normal with both houses functioning simultaneously between 11 AM to 6 PM between Monday and Friday.

