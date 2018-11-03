English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Members Who Opposed ‘Museum for All PMs’ Out of Nehru Memorial Society; 4 New Faces In
The four new members are TV news anchor Arnab Goswami, Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, former diplomat S Jaishankar and former journalist Ram Bahadur Rai.
A view of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Delhi’s Teen Murti Complex. (File photo/PTI)
New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government has removed three members from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) society and appointed four new ones weeks after laying the foundation stone for a “museum of all PMs”.
The four new members are TV news anchor Arnab Goswami, Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, former journalist and head of Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts board Ram Bahadur Rai and former diplomat S Jaishankar. Their tenure extended till April 2020.
The outgoing members are economist Nitin Desai, bureaucrat BP Singh and Professor Udayan Mishra. All three had at some point questioned the idea of a museum for all PMs.
The NMML Society meets once a year and the head of the NMML reports to the Executive Council constituted by the society.
Speaking to News18 on the changes, NMML head Shakti Sinha said, "The government wanted people who could contribute towards the new museum. They wanted to have people with expertise in understanding the contemporary Indian politics, either as participants in Indian politics or as writers and observers. That is why the four have been appointed."
“We need people with good understanding of contemporary Indian politics who can lend their gravitas, give ideas and correct us when we go wrong,” he added.
The NMML Executive Council has also proposed changes in the Memorandum of Association to assure the task of setting up the museum does not get affected in future. It has inserted clauses and made changes that need to be discussed in the meeting.
The NMML Executive Council has also proposed changes in the Memorandum of Association to assure the task of setting up the museum does not get affected in future. It has inserted clauses and made changes that need to be discussed in the meeting.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
