Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Men Beat Farmer in Bihar's Gaya, Hang Him from Tree in Front of His Wife

Soni Devi tried to put up a fight and cried for help but nobody came, the police officer said adding that she suffered blows and watched helplessly as the attackers killed her husband.

PTI

Updated:September 1, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Men Beat Farmer in Bihar's Gaya, Hang Him from Tree in Front of His Wife
Representative Image.
Loading...

Gaya: A group of men beat up a 40-year-old farmer and hanged him from a tree leading to his death, and assaulted his wife when she tried to protect her husband in Gaya district on Sunday, the police said.

Siyasharan Yadav, a farmer of Sikandarpur village under Paraiya police station area, was attacked while he and his wife Soni Devi were working in the fields, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nagendra Singh said.

"The attackers are said to have been six in number.

After severely assaulting Yadav, they hung him from a tree using cloths, resulting in his death," Singh said.

Soni Devi tried to put up a fight and cried for help but nobody came, the police officer said adding that she suffered blows and watched helplessly as the attackers killed her husband.

"An FIR has been registered on the basis of her statement. She alleged that the couple had a feud with a neighbouring family for many years and she suspected their

hand in the incident," the SDPO said.

A search is on for the accused persons, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram