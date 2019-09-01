Men Beat Farmer in Bihar's Gaya, Hang Him from Tree in Front of His Wife
Soni Devi tried to put up a fight and cried for help but nobody came, the police officer said adding that she suffered blows and watched helplessly as the attackers killed her husband.
Gaya: A group of men beat up a 40-year-old farmer and hanged him from a tree leading to his death, and assaulted his wife when she tried to protect her husband in Gaya district on Sunday, the police said.
Siyasharan Yadav, a farmer of Sikandarpur village under Paraiya police station area, was attacked while he and his wife Soni Devi were working in the fields, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nagendra Singh said.
"The attackers are said to have been six in number.
After severely assaulting Yadav, they hung him from a tree using cloths, resulting in his death," Singh said.
"An FIR has been registered on the basis of her statement. She alleged that the couple had a feud with a neighbouring family for many years and she suspected their
hand in the incident," the SDPO said.
A search is on for the accused persons, he said.
