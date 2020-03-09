Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Men Chase and Make Obscene Gestures at IAF Flying Officer in Jodhpur; 1 Arrested

On the basis of the car's registration number provided by the complainant, police arrested a youth identified as Dheemaram Bishnoi (21) on Sunday night.

PTI

Updated:March 9, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Men Chase and Make Obscene Gestures at IAF Flying Officer in Jodhpur; 1 Arrested
Representative image.

Jodhpur: A flying officer of the Indian Air Force was allegedly chased by some men in a car who passed lewd comments and made obscene gestures at her, police said on Monday.

A youth has been arrested in connection with the case while a search is on for two of his accomplices.

The officer, who is posted in the helicopter unit at the Jodhpur Air Force Station and flies MI-17 choppers, had said in her complaint to police that she was chased by some men in a car on Saturday night while she was on her way home, SHO, Ratanada, Zulfikar Ali, said.

The men passed lewd comments and made obscene gestures at her following which the officer stopped at a shop but this did not deter the men, police said.

"Finally, she entered the premises of an officers' mess, where she informed officers present and the matter was taken to the police", police said.

On the basis of the car's registration number provided by the complainant, police arrested a youth identified as Dheemaram Bishnoi (21) on Sunday night.

"Two of his accomplices have left for Delhi. We have identified them and have sent teams to arrest them", said Ali.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram