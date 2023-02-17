Men Found Charred in Car: VHP Demands CBI Probe, Says Bajrang Dal's Name Being Dragged into Case Due to Political Bias

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the death of two Muslim men from Rajasthan whose bodies were found in a car in Haryana, alleging that the Bajrang Dal’s name was being dragged into the case due to “political bias".

According to the Rajasthan Police, half a dozen people have been detained for interrogation in connection with the death of the two men who were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on Wednesday and their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani on Thursday morning.

The family members of the deceased have alleged in their complaint to police that the people who abducted the two men belonged to the Bajrang Dal.

“Those named in the FIR are associated with the Bajrang Dal but whether they were involved in the crime or not is yet to be ascertained," Rajasthan’s Bharatpur Range Inspector General of Police Gaurav Srivastava told PTI.

Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of the VHP.

Reacting to the allegation, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said, “It seems that without preliminary investigation, the Rajasthan Police have assumed that the names taken by the smuggler’s brother are responsible for the incident."

The VHP leader termed the incident “extremely unfortunate” and demanded that a CBI probe be ordered into the case, saying “the society in the state doesn’t expect justice from the Rajasthan government which suffers from political bias.” The Congress is in power in Rajasthan.

The culprits must be punished after “a fair investigation" into the case, he said, demanding that no person be arrested till the completion of the investigation.

“The role of the Rajasthan government in such cases has always been influenced by vote bank politics. It has been proved in many cases earlier also. The Bajrang Dal’s name is unnecessarily being dragged into the matter as part of a political agenda, which is unfair,” Jain charged.

The VHP leader said it was “extremely unfortunate to find some charred skeletons in a burnt vehicle at Loharu, Haryana." “Whether this fire took place accidentally or was set by someone, it is yet to be investigated. The car belongs to Rajasthan but the identity of the skeletons is a matter of investigation,” he claimed.

“The Rajasthan government is guilty of taking the name of Bajrang Dal unnecessarily and it should apologize for levelling a false allegation," the VHP leader demanded.

