Men, From India, Travel 7 Continents In 72 Hours, Set World Record

Dr Ali Irani and Sujoy Kumar Mitra, from India, have made a place for themselves in the Guinness Book of World Records by travelling all seven continents in the shortest possible time. It took both of them just 72 hours to traverse the entire globe. Starting from Antarctica, it took exactly 3 days, 1 hour and 5 minutes to complete the trip, ending in Melbourne, Australia, on December 7. Dr Ali Irani also shared the certificate from Guinness World Records on his Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prof Dr Ali Irani (@dralirani)

Sujoy and Dr Ali are enthusiastic hikers who believe that all records are meant to be broken, according to Guinness World Records. They may have made a new record, but the duo is sure that someone will break their record as well, and they are fine with it. The previous record for the same feat was held by UAE resident Dr Khawla Airomaithu, who traversed the seven continents in 3 days, 14 hours and 46 minutes. It took Sujoy Mitra and Dr Ali roughly 13 hours less than the previous record holder to make the new record. “Today we might be successful in breaking a record, tomorrow someone else will break our record,” Sujoy said.

Dr Irani, 64, has also served as the physiotherapist for the Indian cricket team and visited more than 90 nations. Sujoy Mitra, on the other hand, left his job as a corporate executive to follow his passion to travel and launch a travel-related business.

