Men Gang-Rape Minor Girl for Days in Front of Parents as Revenge for Her Brother’s ‘Mistake’

An incident of a group of men gang-raping a 15-year old girl in front of her parents has been reported at Chhajlat police station in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The police have registered a case against eight people; attempts for their arrest are underway.

The brother of the rape survivor reportedly eloped with a girl from their village on June 27. It is alleged that, after searching around and failing to find the eloped couple, the girl’s family kidnapped the survivor and her parents “to teach a lesson.” The heinous crime was said to have been carried out in front of the survivor’s parents.

The incident has caused a stir around the village since it was brought to light.

A day after the survivor’s brother and the girl eloped, the survivor’s parents were allegedly abducted and taken to Amroha on June 28. Soon after, the girl’s family made a phone call to the survivor, who was staying in a relative’s house, and asked her to reach Amroha. A group of men allegedly gang-raped the survivor, ignoring her parents’ cries.

As soon as the family of the survivor was released from captivity, they reached Chajalat police station. The survivor’s father has alleged that the brothers, uncle and father of the girl who had absconded with their son also raped their minor daughter. He has also stated that he kept on crying and pleading to spare his daughter, but the culprits were adamant on taking revenge. When the incident reached the police station, the rape survivor was forcibly married to the elder brother of the girl who had absconded with her lover.

On the complaint of the survivor’s father, the police have begun investigation by registering an FIR against eight accused including seven named and one unknown under Section 376 of IPC, D POCSO Act, Section 342, 354, 506 of IPC.

