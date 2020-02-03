Man in 'Red' Among Two to Open Fire Near Gate No. 5 of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi: A gun shot was heard near gate number 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia late on Sunday, students of the university claimed. However, no injuries have been reported yet.

According to students, two unidentified people opened fire. One of them is said to be wearing red jacket and driving a red scooter.

"Firing has been done at Gate No.5 of Jamia Millia Islamia right now by two unidentified persons. As per report, one of them was wearing Red Jacket and driving a Red Scooty having Vehicle no. 1532. No injury as far now," a statement issued by Jamia Coordination Committee read.

The incident comes a day after a 25-year-old man fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh and was later taken into custody. No one was injured in the incident.

Three days ago, Jamia Nagar was gripped in tension after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring mass communications student Farooq, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

Farooq, who received bullet wound on his left hand, was admitted to AIIMS. No injury to blood vessels or nerves were sustained, a doctor said.

(details awaited)

