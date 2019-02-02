Vandals Pull Down Pillar At World Heritage Site of Hampi, Video Goes Viral

A shocking video has surfaced on social media from Karnataka wherein a group of youth can be seen vandalising the ruins at Hampi. Three youngsters are seen pushing a pillar at the site, declared a World Heritage site by the UNESCO, while another one films it.The video of the incident has caused widespread anger among people. It is yet not clear when the incident took place. However, the video going viral was seen as uploaded on an Instagram handle.The police have launched a probe into the incident. “Four to five people are likely involved in it. Accused will be arrested & prosecuted,” Ballari SP Arun Rangarajan said and assured a speedy probe.A drone photo taken couple of years ago shows only one pillar fallen while 14 pillars are seen fallen now, News18 Kannada reported.Water Resources Minister DK Shivakuamar has assured stern action against the miscreants. Shivakumar, who is also the Ballari district in-charge minister, said that he has directed the police to trace the culprits and initiate action. “We will not tolerate any such acts of causing damaging historical sites,'' he said.Hampi, known as World's largest open air museum is spread over 26 square kilometers. The foreign travellers who visited the city describe Hampi as the most prosperous city in the entire World during medieval age. In 1,500 AD, Hampi had over 10 lakh population making it one of the largest cities in the World.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.