1-MIN READ

Men Scale Maharashtra School Wall to Help Students Cheat in Class 10 Exam, Video Goes Viral

People scale wall of a school in Yavatmal to pass chits during an exam.

AS Chaudhary, exam centre controller of the school, said the issue arose as the boundary wall of the school was not properly built.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 10:00 AM IST
Yavatmal: A video has come to the fore from Maharashtra which shows a group of men climbing the boundary walls of a zilla parishad school in Yavatmal’s Mahagaon to pass chits to students writing their Class X exam.

In the incident, which was filmed on Tuesday, the men can be seen passing chits to the students through broken wooden windows of the school.

Speaking about the incident, exam centre controller of the school AS Chaudhary said the lack of a proper boundary wall had led to the issue.

“The boundary wall of our school compound is not completely built so we have asked police to increase the security. We have repeatedly contacted them over the phone,” she said.

