Men Throw Chilli Powder in Police Officer's Eyes, Help Murder Convict Escape in Delhi

A murder convict escaped from the police custody today with the help of his associates, who threw chilli powder in the eyes of the police personnel accompanying the prisoner during a hospital visit in central Delhi, leading to the suspension of three policemen.Sanjay alias Dhillu, aged around 40 years, belonged to Bahadurgarh in Haryana. He was convicted in a murder case and lodged in the Mandoli jail. He was also undergoing trial in some other cases, said a senior Delhi Police officer.The convict had gone to the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences for treatment on February 9 and was advised to visit again on Monday.Around 11.20 AM, when he was being escorted by the police personnel back to the jail, a group of unidentified bikers reached at the spot.They threw chilli powder in the eyes of assistant sub-inspectors Braj Mohan and Naresh Pal and Head Constable Yogender, TKS Singh, the DCP of the 3rd Battalion, Delhi Armed Police, said.The three policemen belonged to the 3rd Battalion, he said, adding that all of them were suspended.The policemen had accompanied the prisoner in a van provided by the jail authorities. The number of men who helped the prisoner flee is yet to be ascertained.As Sanjay was fleeing on one of the motorcycles of his associates, the policemen fired four rounds to stop him but he managed to escape, the officer said. Sources claimed that one round was also fired by the miscreants.A case was registered and efforts were on to nab Sanjay and his associates, the police said