Man Vs Wild Cat: Leopard Attacks Woman, Forest Guard, Jumps Boundary Wall, Pounces on Car in Assam | Exclusive Visuals

Attacks, gunshots, rest, another attack — in an action sequence straight out of movies, forest guards in Teok, Assam spent their Monday morning fighting off a fully-grown leopard.

The wild cat first attacked a woman and her two daughters. All of them suffered serious injuries and are admitted to the Jorhat Medical College.

As more forest guards reached to capture it, the leopard jumped into their forest vehicle and started to attack a forest guard. The guards then fired seven rounds to scare the animal away.

In the chaos that ensued, the leopard escaped and went to rest in the corridor of a quarter of Rain Forest Research Institute at Sotai of Jorhat district.

The leopard then jumped over the boundary wall of the quarter and attacked a private vehicle. A disaster was averted as the window pane of the vehicle was closed.

The leopard then escaped into the forest. The search for the wild cat is on.

The injured forest guard is admitted to Jorhat Medical College.

The leopard is suspected to have come from the Gibbon reserve forest, adjacent to the Rain Forest Research Institute.

