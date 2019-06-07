Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Men Who Did Yeoman Services During 2018 Nipah Outbreak in Kerala Await Government Jobs

After their exemplary service during Nipah they were expected to be absorbed into the state-run health department.

IANS

Updated:June 7, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
Men Who Did Yeoman Services During 2018 Nipah Outbreak in Kerala Await Government Jobs
Representative image
Kozhikode: The second Nipah outbreak in Kerala has been contained to just one person, but around 47 people, who risked their lives and did yeoman services in the 2018 May outbreak when Nipah struck here for the first time, have been up in arms against the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

These 47, included nursing staff, pharmacists, helpers and cleaners who were on contract basis and had manned the special Nipah wards, risking their lives.

After their exemplary service during Nipah they expected to be absorbed into the state-run health department.

State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja had felicitated them for their selfless service and promised them all permanent jobs in the state government health service.

This was soon after the first outbreak that was successfully managed and contained, although it then claimed 12 lives with 22 positive cases reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

Shailaja's promise came immediately after the NiV threat was contained. But, despite several pleas from these people, including a good number of women, even after a year, that promised government job has remained unfulfilled.

To protest the government apathy, these 47 health warriors have been on strike here for the last 12 days.

Joining them on Friday was the Kozhikode Lok Sabha member and Congress leader M.K. Raghavan.​





