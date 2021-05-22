Menstruation Festival 'Maasika Mahotsav' to Be Celebrated Virtually Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Maasika Mahotsav, a festival aimed at breaking taboos surrounding menstruation, is being celebrated virtually in light of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, Nepal and six African countries. While the festival, which kick-started on Friday, will be celebrated through virtual mediums in India and Nepal, offline events will be held in Kenya, Namibia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Zambia, it was stated.

Economic disparity, widened by the COVID-19 pandemic, has affected access to safe period products for women in Asia and Africa, a release issued by Thane-based NGO Muse Foundation stated. Reverse migration due to the lockdown has caused more women to be left behind in India’s villages with little or no access to menstrual products and poor access to sanitation, it said. The festival will throw a light on sustainable menstruation practices, which are healthier for the women and for the environment, it was stated.

