SC Notice to Centre, Madhya Pradesh on Keeping Inmates in Chains at Mental Health Facility
SC Notice to Centre, Madhya Pradesh on Keeping Inmates in Chains at Mental Health Facility

PTI

Last Updated: September 26, 2022, 18:46 IST

Delhi, India

An SC bench issued notices to the ministries of health, social justice and empowerment, and the MP government while seeking their replies. (Image: PTI/File)

The SC was hearing a plea seeking directions to unchain inmates at a mental health facility near the Hussain Tekri shrine in Ratlam district

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others to a plea alleging that inmates are being kept in chains at a mental health institution in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district. A bench of Justices SA Nazeer and V Ramasubramanian issued notices to the ministries of health, social justice and empowerment, the Madhya Pradesh government and others while seeking their replies.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal seeking directions to unchain the inmates at the mental health facility near the Hussain Tekri shrine in Ratlam district. The plea said chaining people with mental illness is prohibited under Section 95 of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

The apex court had said in 2019 the chaining of mentally ill people cannot be allowed, calling it “atrocious” and “inhuman”.

first published:September 26, 2022, 18:23 IST
