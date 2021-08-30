Mentally-challenged Man Returns from Pakistan 23 Yrs After Going Missing from Madhya Pradesh

In an incident that did not differ much from a film script, a man from Madhya Pradesh wandered to Pakistan around 23 years ago and on Monday, returned to his motherland at the age of 56. The man who was not mentally sound had disappeared from a tiny village in Sagar in Madhya Pradesh when he was 33.

Prahlad Singh Rajput, was handed over to Indian officials at Atari border in Amritsar on Monday. Veer Singh Rajput, Prahlad’s brother, who had reached the Atari border with MP police turned emotional, seeing his long-lost brother after well over two decades.

His family, based in Ghosi Patti village in Sagar, claimed that Prahlad was mentally weak and one fine day in year 1998, disappeared from home. The family made a frantic search for him but he could not be traced anywhere.

In the year 2014, Gaurjhamar police received an input about missing Prahlad that he was lodged in any jail in Pakistan. Since then his family started moving applications and making efforts to get him freed.

Prahlad’s younger brother Veer Singh made frantic efforts and moved application at Mantralaya and other departments. Sagar police also raised Prahlad’s cause with authorities in New Delhi. Finally, after seven years, the efforts proved to be fruitful and Prahlad landed at his home country on Monday.

Officers of Pakistan army handed Prahlad over to Indian army at Atari border in the presence of his brother. Holding a red bag and polythene cover in his hands, Prahlad was dressed in kurta pyjama. The brothers embraced each other and left in tears after the emotional reunion.

After completing formalities, the Sagar police left for home town with the two brothers and are expected to reach home on Tuesday.

