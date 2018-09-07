Mentally Challenged Man Tied to Tree, Thrashed in Bengaluru

In yet another rumour of child lifting, a mentally challenged man was assaulted by a mob in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon.The man, suspected to be a child-lifter, was tied to a tree and beaten up, the police said. People around him recorded the entire incident on the mobile phones, which was later shared on social media platforms.The residents of the locality had earlier received a WhatsApp message, “alerting” them about a gang of child-lifters in the area, the police said.So when the 25-year-old man entered one of the houses in Patalamma Layout area in the city, the rumour spread throughout the locality and the residents came out in huge numbers and beat him up. Subsequently, they tied him to a tree.The police rushed to the spot after receiving information about a man being beaten by a mob. Investigations revealed that the man was mentally challenged. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.However, the police denied the presence of child lifters and said such rumours should not be believed.An FIR has been lodged against the people who thrashed the man.