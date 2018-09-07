English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mentally Challenged Man Tied to Tree, Thrashed in Bengaluru
The residents of the locality had earlier received a WhatsApp message, “alerting” them about a gang of child-lifters in the area, the police said.
Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
New Delhi: In yet another rumour of child lifting, a mentally challenged man was assaulted by a mob in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon.
The man, suspected to be a child-lifter, was tied to a tree and beaten up, the police said. People around him recorded the entire incident on the mobile phones, which was later shared on social media platforms.
The residents of the locality had earlier received a WhatsApp message, “alerting” them about a gang of child-lifters in the area, the police said.
So when the 25-year-old man entered one of the houses in Patalamma Layout area in the city, the rumour spread throughout the locality and the residents came out in huge numbers and beat him up. Subsequently, they tied him to a tree.
The police rushed to the spot after receiving information about a man being beaten by a mob. Investigations revealed that the man was mentally challenged. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
However, the police denied the presence of child lifters and said such rumours should not be believed.
An FIR has been lodged against the people who thrashed the man.
The man, suspected to be a child-lifter, was tied to a tree and beaten up, the police said. People around him recorded the entire incident on the mobile phones, which was later shared on social media platforms.
The residents of the locality had earlier received a WhatsApp message, “alerting” them about a gang of child-lifters in the area, the police said.
So when the 25-year-old man entered one of the houses in Patalamma Layout area in the city, the rumour spread throughout the locality and the residents came out in huge numbers and beat him up. Subsequently, they tied him to a tree.
The police rushed to the spot after receiving information about a man being beaten by a mob. Investigations revealed that the man was mentally challenged. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
However, the police denied the presence of child lifters and said such rumours should not be believed.
An FIR has been lodged against the people who thrashed the man.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- US Open: 'I love you', Naomi Osaka Tells Final Opponent Serena Williams
- Television Actor Payal Chakraborty Found Hanging in Hotel Room, Suicide Suspected
- Top 5 Budget Android Smartphones to Buy, September 2018 Edition
- Facebook and Twitter Come to Terms With Their Importance in Politics
- iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max Prices Leaked Ahead of Apple's September 12 Event
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...