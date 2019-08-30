Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Mentally Challenged Man Tied to Tree, Thrashed on Suspicion of Being Child-lifter in MP

A group of around ten persons tied up the victim, who appeared to be between 25 to 30 years old and mentally challenged, to a tree on suspicion that he was a child-lifter, and beat him up, police said.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2019, 8:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mentally Challenged Man Tied to Tree, Thrashed on Suspicion of Being Child-lifter in MP
Representative image.
Loading...

Satna (MP): A man was beaten up on suspicion of being a child-lifter near Satna city in Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning, police said.

While the police identified two of the accused from a video which surfaced on social media, no one has been arrested so far.

The incident took place at Tikuriya Tola by-pass outside Satna, said Kolgawa police station in-charge R P Singh.

A group of around ten persons tied up the victim, who appeared to be between 25 to 30 years old and mentally challenged, to a tree on suspicion that he was a child-lifter, and beat him up, he said.

On learning about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital, Singh said.

The victim's name was yet to be ascertained. Two of the accused were identified while the police were trying to ascertain the identity of others, Singh added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram