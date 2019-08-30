Mentally Challenged Man Tied to Tree, Thrashed on Suspicion of Being Child-lifter in MP
A group of around ten persons tied up the victim, who appeared to be between 25 to 30 years old and mentally challenged, to a tree on suspicion that he was a child-lifter, and beat him up, police said.
Representative image.
Satna (MP): A man was beaten up on suspicion of being a child-lifter near Satna city in Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning, police said.
While the police identified two of the accused from a video which surfaced on social media, no one has been arrested so far.
The incident took place at Tikuriya Tola by-pass outside Satna, said Kolgawa police station in-charge R P Singh.
A group of around ten persons tied up the victim, who appeared to be between 25 to 30 years old and mentally challenged, to a tree on suspicion that he was a child-lifter, and beat him up, he said.
On learning about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital, Singh said.
The victim's name was yet to be ascertained. Two of the accused were identified while the police were trying to ascertain the identity of others, Singh added.
