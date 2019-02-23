English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mentally Deranged Man Kills 5 Members of His Family in Jharkhand, Arrested
The accused also attacked his mother and younger brother but they managed to escape and suffered minor injuries.
Image used for representation.
Loading...
Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): A mentally deranged man allegedly killed five members of his family in Saraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday, police said.
The five were axed to death in the early hours of the day, the police said.
The accused, identified as Chunu Soren, killed his brother Ravi Soren (45), sister-in-law Kalpana (39),
bother-in-law Jitan Soren and two children of the family at Pudusilli village in the district, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Chandil, D N Banka, said.
He has been arrested, the SDPO said. The accused also attacked his mother and younger brother but they managed to escape, the police officer said.
They were admitted to a primary hospital as they had suffered injuries, he said, adding, they were out of danger.
The accused's wife and children managed to escape unhurt, Banka said.
The five were axed to death in the early hours of the day, the police said.
The accused, identified as Chunu Soren, killed his brother Ravi Soren (45), sister-in-law Kalpana (39),
bother-in-law Jitan Soren and two children of the family at Pudusilli village in the district, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Chandil, D N Banka, said.
He has been arrested, the SDPO said. The accused also attacked his mother and younger brother but they managed to escape, the police officer said.
They were admitted to a primary hospital as they had suffered injuries, he said, adding, they were out of danger.
The accused's wife and children managed to escape unhurt, Banka said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sri Lanka Seal Historic 2-0 Test Series Whitewash in South Africa
- Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 1: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit Film Gets 'Dhamaal' Opening
- Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reunite for a Love Story, 19 Years After 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'
- Hanoi Readies To Host Trump-Kim Summit
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0: Zombie Mode, Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results