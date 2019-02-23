LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Mentally Deranged Man Kills 5 Members of His Family in Jharkhand, Arrested

The accused also attacked his mother and younger brother but they managed to escape and suffered minor injuries.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2019, 9:30 PM IST
Mentally Deranged Man Kills 5 Members of His Family in Jharkhand, Arrested
Image used for representation.
Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): A mentally deranged man allegedly killed five members of his family in Saraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday, police said.

The five were axed to death in the early hours of the day, the police said.

The accused, identified as Chunu Soren, killed his brother Ravi Soren (45), sister-in-law Kalpana (39),
bother-in-law Jitan Soren and two children of the family at Pudusilli village in the district, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Chandil, D N Banka, said.

He has been arrested, the SDPO said. The accused also attacked his mother and younger brother but they managed to escape, the police officer said.

They were admitted to a primary hospital as they had suffered injuries, he said, adding, they were out of danger.

The accused's wife and children managed to escape unhurt, Banka said.
