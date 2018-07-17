English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mentally Deranged Woman Beaten Up in Bengal on 'Child-Lifter' Charges
The bruised woman was taken to a hospital and was released after initial treatment.
Image for Representation
Dhupguri: A mentally deranged woman has been beaten up in Jalpaiguri district of North Bengal on suspicion of being child-lifter, police said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Monday evening at around 8 pm at Barogharia Gram Panchayat area in Dhupguri Block.
Locals claimed that the woman was spotted in the neighbourhood for the past few days and used candies to lure children.
"There have been incidents of child trafficking here. We found that the woman was carrying several candies," Samir Roy, a resident of Barogharia said.
The bruised woman was taken to a hospital and was released after initial treatment.
"We are investigating the incident. We have taken the mentally deranged woman into our custidy," Jalpaiguri
Superintendent of Police Amitava Maity said.
Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
