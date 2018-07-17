GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mentally Deranged Woman Beaten Up in Bengal on 'Child-Lifter' Charges

The bruised woman was taken to a hospital and was released after initial treatment.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2018, 2:58 PM IST
Image for Representation
Dhupguri: A mentally deranged woman has been beaten up in Jalpaiguri district of North Bengal on suspicion of being child-lifter, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening at around 8 pm at Barogharia Gram Panchayat area in Dhupguri Block.
Locals claimed that the woman was spotted in the neighbourhood for the past few days and used candies to lure children.

"There have been incidents of child trafficking here. We found that the woman was carrying several candies," Samir Roy, a resident of Barogharia said.

"We are investigating the incident. We have taken the mentally deranged woman into our custidy," Jalpaiguri
Superintendent of Police Amitava Maity said.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
