'Mentally Disturbed' Andhra Couple Kill Daughters with Trishool & Dumbbells, Hope to Revive Them

Believing that they could be brought back from the dead, a couple in Andhra Pradesh's Chitoor district stabbed and bludgeoned their two daughters to death on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Sunday night when the father N Purushottam Naidu informed his colleague about the murders, who in turn contacted the police. The younger daughter Sayidivya (22) was first stabbed to death with a trishool (trident) while the older Alekhya (27) was clubbed with dumbbells.

The accused were found to be in a mentally disturbed state, Divisional Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravi Manohara Chary said.

Neighbours informed the police that they would often perform pujas and one such ritual took place on the night of the murders as well. The DSP said that the family were very devout, adding, "They killed their children so that they would live again. The mother beat the children to death and the father present at the time of the incident."

Naidu was the Vice Principal of Madanapalle Government Women's Degree College while his wife Padmaja was working as a correspondent and principal of a private educational institute, police said.

The elder daughter was enrolled in a post-graduate course in Bhopal and the younger one had studied BBA and was pursuing a course at the AR Rahman Music Academy.

The family had moved into their newly built house in the village of Sivanagar in August last year.