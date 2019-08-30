'Mentally Disturbed' Aspiring Actress Jumps to Death from Mumbai Apartment

An aspiring actress allegedly jumped to her death from the terrace of her flat in Oshiwara in Mumbai on Thursday night.

The woman, identified as Pearl Punjabi, had been trying to enter the film industry for a long time, but to no avail.

The security guard of the building where the deceased lived, Bipin Kumar Thakur, was quoted as saying, "It happened between 12:15 and 12:30 am. There was some noise, I thought somebody was shouting on the road. When I came back, I heard sounds from the third floor where she lived."

The woman was reported to get into frequent fights with her mother, and police said she was mentally disturbed. She had twice tried to commit suicide earlier, but was saved in time.

Investigation in the case is underway.

