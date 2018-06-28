GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mentally-Disturbed Man Stabs Police Officer in Southeast Delhi

Ram Bhagwan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, stabbed an assistant sub-inspector, Dhan Singh while he tried to control him pelting stones at passersby near Moolchand metro station.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2018, 8:08 AM IST
Delhi Police.(Image courtesy: News18)
New Delhi: A mentally-disturbed man allegedly stabbed an assistant sub-inspector when the officer tried to control him while he was pelting passersby with stones near Moolchand metro station in southeast Delhi, police said today.

Police were informed that a man, carrying a knife was pelting passersby with stones near the Moolchand metro station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

ASI Dhan Singh and head constable Kanhaiya Tiwari reached the spot and tried to control Ram Bhagwan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, but he stabbed Singh, he said.

After first aid, the injured police personnel was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. He is stated to be out of danger, police said.

The accused was later caught from a park opposite a central school. The knife used to stab the officer was also recovered.

According to doctors, accused is mentally-disturbed.

After producing him in the court, he was admitted to Ibhaas hospital in Shahdara, the police added.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
