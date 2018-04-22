Mentally Ill Man Beats Mother to Death Over Late Breaskfast, Attacks 2 Others

A man suffering from mental illness allegedly beat his mother to death for a delay in serving breakfast in Dhanbad district on Saturday, police said.The 21-year-old man of Tilkaroyidih village told his mother to serve him breakfast at 10 am. He got angry when it was delayed and started beating his mother with a bamboo stick till she died.After killing his mother, he tried to attack his sister and sister-in-law but they managed to flee and raised an alarm. The neighbours caught him and locked him in a room and informed the police.The officer-in-charge of Govindpur police station, Manoj Kumar reached the spot and took him into custody.The accused has been undergoing treatment under a local doctor, family members said.