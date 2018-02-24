English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Mentally Ill' Mother Smothers Her Two Girls to Death in Delhi
The bodies of Nandini (5) and Akansha (six months) were found on Tuesday morning. The autopsy report pointed at smothering as the cause of the deaths, a senior police officer said.
(Image for representation only.)
New Delhi: Two minor girls were found smothered to death in the Moti Nagar area of west Delhi and their mother was named as the prime suspect in the case.
The bodies of Nandini (5) and Akansha (six months) were found on Tuesday morning, police added.
The autopsy report pointed at smothering as the cause of the deaths, a senior police officer said.
The mother, Suman, allegedly suffered from mental illness and claimed to have "divine visitations", he added.
"She is the prime suspect in the case and is presently undergoing counselling," the officer said.
During the investigation, it came to light that the woman had lied down on the girls during one of her so-called "divine visitations" on Monday night. The girls got smothered because of her weight on them, he said.
The father of the victims said he was asleep and found out about the incident the next morning, the officer added.
Also Watch
The bodies of Nandini (5) and Akansha (six months) were found on Tuesday morning, police added.
The autopsy report pointed at smothering as the cause of the deaths, a senior police officer said.
The mother, Suman, allegedly suffered from mental illness and claimed to have "divine visitations", he added.
"She is the prime suspect in the case and is presently undergoing counselling," the officer said.
During the investigation, it came to light that the woman had lied down on the girls during one of her so-called "divine visitations" on Monday night. The girls got smothered because of her weight on them, he said.
The father of the victims said he was asleep and found out about the incident the next morning, the officer added.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock