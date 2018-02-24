GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Mentally Ill' Mother Smothers Her Two Girls to Death in Delhi

The bodies of Nandini (5) and Akansha (six months) were found on Tuesday morning. The autopsy report pointed at smothering as the cause of the deaths, a senior police officer said.

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2018, 9:18 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Mentally Ill' Mother Smothers Her Two Girls to Death in Delhi
(Image for representation only.)
New Delhi: Two minor girls were found smothered to death in the Moti Nagar area of west Delhi and their mother was named as the prime suspect in the case.

The bodies of Nandini (5) and Akansha (six months) were found on Tuesday morning, police added.

The autopsy report pointed at smothering as the cause of the deaths, a senior police officer said.

The mother, Suman, allegedly suffered from mental illness and claimed to have "divine visitations", he added.

"She is the prime suspect in the case and is presently undergoing counselling," the officer said.

During the investigation, it came to light that the woman had lied down on the girls during one of her so-called "divine visitations" on Monday night. The girls got smothered because of her weight on them, he said.

The father of the victims said he was asleep and found out about the incident the next morning, the officer added.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You