Mentally Unstable Man Goes on Stabbing Spree, Kills Two in UP's Jaunpur

A mentally unstable man went on a stabbing spree in Janunpur's Badi Khas village, killing his daughter and a woman and injuring his mother, wife, son and another family member.

Jaunpur Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar said the accused Mumtaz a.k.a. Sonu has been arrested and sent to jail.

All the injured persons have been admitted to the district hospital where their condition is stable.

The police official said that Mumtaz had been undergoing treatment at a mental hospital in Varanasi for the past seven years.

He was being taken to Varanasi for consulting doctors on Monday, but he jumped from the vehicle and fled. He reached home later in the evening.

On Tuesday, Mumtaz got angry when he went to the kitchen but did not find anything to eat.

He picked up the knife and, in a fit of rage, stabbed his daughter Hamaira ,7. Mumtaz's mother Chanda Begum tried to rescue Hamaira but she was also attacked by him. Hamaira died on the spot.

On hearing her cries, Mumtaz's wife Firdaus and son Mohammad, 3, rushed out of their room but both were also stabbed by him.

Mumtaz attacked another family member who tried to stop him from going out of the house.

Mumtaz then stabbed Sulema Devi, who had come to deliver milk.

Neighbours and other villagers somehow pinned Mumtaz down and informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and all the injured persons were rushed to the district hospital but Sulema Devi was declared brought dead by doctors.