1-min read

'Mentally Unstable' Man Held for Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogan in Karnataka's Udupi

According to police, the man was said to be mentally unstable and currently under treatment. He was working as teacher and had lost his job eight years ago on account of the 'illness'.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 4:15 PM IST
Representative image

Mangaluru: A 43-year old man was on Monday detained after he allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans in front of the mini Vidhan Soudha at Kundapur in neighbouring Udupi district in Karnataka, police said.

The man, said to be mentally unstable, came in front of the mini Vidhan Soudha (a complex housing government offices) at around 10 am and shouted Pakistan Zindabad several times.

Then he moved on to the corridor and continued shouting the slogan, police said. A video of the incident recorded by locals became viral within minutes.

On being alerted by locals, police personnel reached the spot and took the man into custody. Kundapur tahsildar also gave a written complaint to the police.

According to police, the man was said to be mentally unstable and currently under treatment. He was working as teacher and had lost his job eight years ago on account of the 'illness'.

His health condition will be assessed at a hospital. After the report from doctors, further investigation will be held, Udupi Assistant Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said.

Family sources said the man, who regularly watches television, may have been influenced by the news items telecast on such slogans raised by some persons elsewhere.

Three students from Kashmir studying at a private engineering college in Hubballi were arrested on sedition charges last month for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video of it on a messaging platform on the first anniversary of the Pulwama terrorist attack.

On February 20, a young woman, later identified as Amulya Leona, had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan thrice at an event in Bengaluru against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Besides, "Pakistan Zindabad" graffiti had been found on the wall of a house and a school in different places in the state in recent days.

