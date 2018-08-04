English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Mentally Unstable' Man Tries to Enter Kerala House With Knife, Flag
The man reportedly wanted to meet Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was present inside the premises when the incident took place.
Security personnel initially heard the man's plea, but when he threatened to commit suicide, they pinned him to the ground.
New Delhi: A man in his 40s tried to enter the Kerala House with a knife and the national flag on Saturday morning but was stopped by alert guards.
Police said the man, identified as Vimal Raj of Kerala’s Karippuzha, appeared to be mentally unstable. He reportedly wanted to meet Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was present inside the premises when the incident took place.
“I have two children. The business is down. I don't earn more than Rs. 500-600 in a day. I have written everything in my letter. I don't want to live. I don't want anything from the chief minister,” NDTV quoted the man as saying.
The security personnel initially heard Raj’s plea, but when he threatened to commit suicide and refused to listen, they pinned him to the ground.
Police said the man had been sent to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences' in Shahdara.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to condemn the incident, calling for an end to “the politics of violence”.
Just spoke to @vijayanpinarayi to express my concern over the attempted assault on him in Delhi. The politics of violence must end in India. I call on @PMOIndia to send a strong message to all that in our democracy there is no place for knives, guns or mob-lynchers. @CMOKerala— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 4, 2018
