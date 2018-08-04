GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Mentally Unstable' Man Tries to Enter Kerala House With Knife, Flag

The man reportedly wanted to meet Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was present inside the premises when the incident took place.

News18.com

Updated:August 4, 2018, 4:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Mentally Unstable' Man Tries to Enter Kerala House With Knife, Flag
Security personnel initially heard the man's plea, but when he threatened to commit suicide, they pinned him to the ground.
Loading...
New Delhi: A man in his 40s tried to enter the Kerala House with a knife and the national flag on Saturday morning but was stopped by alert guards.

Police said the man, identified as Vimal Raj of Kerala’s Karippuzha, appeared to be mentally unstable. He reportedly wanted to meet Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was present inside the premises when the incident took place.

“I have two children. The business is down. I don't earn more than Rs. 500-600 in a day. I have written everything in my letter. I don't want to live. I don't want anything from the chief minister,” NDTV quoted the man as saying.

The security personnel initially heard Raj’s plea, but when he threatened to commit suicide and refused to listen, they pinned him to the ground.

Police said the man had been sent to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences' in Shahdara.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to condemn the incident, calling for an end to “the politics of violence”.



Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...