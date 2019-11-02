Mentally Unwell Man Kills Wife, Mother and Toddler Son in Gujarat's Banaskantha; Held

Palanpur: A mentally unwell man has been arrested for allegedly killing his other, wife and two-year-old son in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said on

Saturday.

Bhikha Thakor (25), a resident of Bhakadiyal village in the district's Lakhni taluka, killed his mother Jagiben (50), wife Zebar (23) and son Jignesh with a sharp weapon, and injured his brother's wife, an official said.

"The accused was reportedly angry at being constantly nagged by family members for not being employed nor helping kin with agriculture work. He is mentally unwell," said sub inspector KK Patadiya of Agathala police station.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.